Tiny painted ‘feel good’ rocks will be given a permanent home in an art project in Ely

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN Archant

A community project is celebrating success after the city council agreed to become a permanent home to hundreds of hand painted rocks.

The Ely Rock Eels, a fun project where people paint tiny rocks and leave them out and about in the community to brighten people’s day, will have a permanent home within an art installation by the river.

A full meeting of Ely City Council agreed unanimously to give the 1,000 rocks a permanent home in an art installation for all to enjoy.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Elisabeth Every and seconded by Councillor Peter Moakes.

Fleur Patten, who launched Ely Rock Eels, said: “Thanks to everyone who has got this community project thus far, whether you painted an eel rock, varnished a few, organised a community Eel Rock event, or spoke on our behalf with the council.

“Special thanks goes to Mayor Councillor Michael Rouse, who has been unrelenting in his support for the inclusive project for his entire term of office.

“The Council ROCKS! And thanks to the Ely Standard who drew people’s attention to the community-wide project almost a year ago.

“Soon everyone will be able to see their art work in this beautiful city forever.”

