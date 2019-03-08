Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Tiny painted ‘feel good’ rocks will be given a permanent home in an art project in Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 April 2019

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Archant

A community project is celebrating success after the city council agreed to become a permanent home to hundreds of hand painted rocks.

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

The Ely Rock Eels, a fun project where people paint tiny rocks and leave them out and about in the community to brighten people’s day, will have a permanent home within an art installation by the river.

A full meeting of Ely City Council agreed unanimously to give the 1,000 rocks a permanent home in an art installation for all to enjoy.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Elisabeth Every and seconded by Councillor Peter Moakes.

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Fleur Patten, who launched Ely Rock Eels, said: “Thanks to everyone who has got this community project thus far, whether you painted an eel rock, varnished a few, organised a community Eel Rock event, or spoke on our behalf with the council.

“Special thanks goes to Mayor Councillor Michael Rouse, who has been unrelenting in his support for the inclusive project for his entire term of office.

“The Council ROCKS! And thanks to the Ely Standard who drew people’s attention to the community-wide project almost a year ago.

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

“Soon everyone will be able to see their art work in this beautiful city forever.”

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTENEly rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tiny painted ‘feel good’ rocks will be given a permanent home in an art project in Ely

Ely rocks to be given a permanent home by Ely City Council . Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

State of the art bikes at Fenland’s four leisure centres

The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland is ‘lively and highly entertaining’

Alice in Wonderland by KD Productions. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists