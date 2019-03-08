Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Food themed rocks given to Ely reception children for their mud kitchen

PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 July 2019

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

Archant

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels.

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

The idea came from group member Sarah Follett, who said: "I thought that it would be a fun idea for the children to have rocks painted as food to use in the mud kitchen, to take their imaginative play further.

"Resources for schools are so restricted these days, so it is great to be able to help out in a small way".

Rocks were painted by several group members to represent all types of food, from the main food groups such as fruit and vegetables and protein, to store cupboard items and fun things like cakes and ice creams.

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

They were presented to the teachers of the reception classes, who said "the rocks will be a fantastic addition to our mud kitchen and the children will really enjoy playing with them".

The group, which can be found on Facebook, is run by 2019 Ely Hero Awards community champion Fleur Patten.

She said: "Ely Rock Eels thoroughly enjoyed painting these food rocks for the Lantern School.

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

"We usually hide our rocks for strangers to find, but this event was heart warming to know our audience and for us to know that the food rocks will be enjoyed by reception children for years to come because rocks are resilient."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport pupils put football skills to the test with new equipment

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

Hundreds of music lovers pack marquees as Ely Folk Festival returns for a sell-out year

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music and more at Ely Folk Festival 2019, which took place over the weekend. Picture: ANDREW MOORE.

Neighbours celebrate 70 years of Mayfield Close in Ely

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Food themed rocks given to Ely reception children for their mud kitchen

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

Class A and B drugs found on 25-year-old man following illegal rave at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Class A and B drugs have been found on a man following an illegal rave at the Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: Google Maps / Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists