Published: 12:16 PM March 2, 2021

Some of the businesses and their owners who are taking part in Ely Rock Eels' Eye Spy Trail. - Credit: ELY ROCK EELS

More than 100 rocks can be spotted across Ely thanks to 53 businesses who are taking part in Ely Rock Eels' Eye Spy Trail.

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Trail - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

The hand-painted rocks, which have pride of place in shop windows, are "keeping an eye on Ely’s wonderful businesses during lockdown," said group member Tali Iserles.

Visit Ely are part of Ely Rock Eels' Eye Spy Trail. These minions were painted by Jackie Smith. - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

"The trail is also providing a bit of safe fun for people to spot inside local shops on their daily exercise," she added, saying the rocks were "so much fun to make.

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Rock Trail - Credit: TALI ISERLES

"I particularly enjoyed painting the hamsa rocks - based on an ancient, Middle Eastern tradition of warding off the evil eye."

Tali Iserles' seven-year-old son Noah's rocks have gone to the City Cycle Centre toy shop, which is his favourite shop. - Credit: TALI ISERLES

Tali's seven-year-old son Noah's rocks have gone to the City Cycle Centre toy shop, which is his favourite shop. Her daughter Issy, aged nine, also took part.

Tom Cockerton, of social enterprise Prospects Unwrapped in Lynn Road, said: "When ERE approached us, why would we say no?

Tom Cockerton, of social enterprise Prospects Unwrapped in Lynn Road, with one of the Ely rocks - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

"Their own community of individuals gives much-needed support to others and themselves."

Joy Taylor, manager of ThaiTouch Ely, called the eye spy rock trail idea "very creative" while local residents have enjoyed spotting rocks out and about on their walks.

Joy Taylor, manager of ThaiTouch Ely, called the eye spy rock trail idea "very creative" - Credit: THAI TOUCH ELY

Lorraine Calvert said: “it was brilliant and exactly what was needed to encourage the children to go for a longer walk. They loved finding them.”

Bethany Gaunt added: “I took my girls on a walk to hunt for eyes and we spotted 29! They were thrilled.”

Alison King said: “Our daily exercise tends to be after dark right now and the same walks are getting a bit dull.

Ely resident Finn spotting one of the rocks in the Eel Catcher's Daughter shop window. - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

"The spooky eyes hidden in Ely’s windows provided great entertainment. What a lovely surprise. Thank you to everyone involved."

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Rock Trail - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Rock Trail - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Rock Trail - Credit: TALI ISERLES

Ely Rock Eels Eye Spy Rock Trail - Credit: FLEUR PATTEN



