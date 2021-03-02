Gallery
Rock group's eye spy trail is fun for all ages
- Credit: ELY ROCK EELS
More than 100 rocks can be spotted across Ely thanks to 53 businesses who are taking part in Ely Rock Eels' Eye Spy Trail.
The hand-painted rocks, which have pride of place in shop windows, are "keeping an eye on Ely’s wonderful businesses during lockdown," said group member Tali Iserles.
"The trail is also providing a bit of safe fun for people to spot inside local shops on their daily exercise," she added, saying the rocks were "so much fun to make.
"I particularly enjoyed painting the hamsa rocks - based on an ancient, Middle Eastern tradition of warding off the evil eye."
Tali's seven-year-old son Noah's rocks have gone to the City Cycle Centre toy shop, which is his favourite shop. Her daughter Issy, aged nine, also took part.
Tom Cockerton, of social enterprise Prospects Unwrapped in Lynn Road, said: "When ERE approached us, why would we say no?
"Their own community of individuals gives much-needed support to others and themselves."
Joy Taylor, manager of ThaiTouch Ely, called the eye spy rock trail idea "very creative" while local residents have enjoyed spotting rocks out and about on their walks.
Lorraine Calvert said: “it was brilliant and exactly what was needed to encourage the children to go for a longer walk. They loved finding them.”
Bethany Gaunt added: “I took my girls on a walk to hunt for eyes and we spotted 29! They were thrilled.”
Alison King said: “Our daily exercise tends to be after dark right now and the same walks are getting a bit dull.
"The spooky eyes hidden in Ely’s windows provided great entertainment. What a lovely surprise. Thank you to everyone involved."