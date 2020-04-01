Advanced search

Ely Rock Eels show their support for the emergency services amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 April 2020

The Ely Rock Eels group have hand-painted a serie of rocks to show their appreciation of emergency service workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN/ELY ROCK EELS

To show their appreciation of the emergency services – especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – members of the Ely Rock Eels have hand-painted a series of rocks.

It’s not the first time they’ve got creative for a worthy cause: back in November 2018 members created a 999Line outside the three emergency service stations in Ely, with the help of Ely Cubs.

Fleur Patten, who leads the group, said: “We felt that this is the time to reemphasise our appreciation of the job that these selfless people do for our community every single day, often in difficult circumstances.

“Bearing in mind the current scientific advice, we would not want to endanger anyone so we will not be physically dropping the rocks in a 999Line outside the stations at the moment.

“But rest assured, Ely rockers are making the most of their time in isolation by painting lots of rocks. We would like anyone to join in.

“We hope that all key workers see this article and check out the event on Ely Rock Eel’s event page.

The Facebook group also posts art and culture activities daily here.

