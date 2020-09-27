Advanced search

Gallery

Rockers thank city’s emergency services and Captain Tom with hand-made creations

27 September, 2020 - 09:00
Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city�s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city�s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

Ely Rock Eels

Creative members of Ely Rock Eels once again thanked the city’s emergency services for their hard work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

The rockers praised workers for going against “hardships and risks they have experienced over the last six months” and even hand-painted Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Fleur Patten of Ely Rock Eels said: “We are so lucky to have a permanent presence of all three emergency services in Ely.

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

“We felt it was time to thank the staff again because of the hardships and risks they have experienced over the last six months.

“I was particularly grateful in July when I was rushed to hospital in an Ely ambulance with Ely paramedics, Sharon and Erica, and admitted to Addenbrooke’s.

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

“It’s a very tough job and they see people at their worst but Sharon and Erica were so caring as well as extremely professional and astute.

“We have to look after the staff of all three emergency services.”

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

Rock images which accompanied the thank you messages this time consisted of fire engines, famous police officers and Captain Tom.

Fleur added: “Special thanks goes to Anna-May Neal, Ruby Williams and Bridget Martin who helped to drop the emergency-themed rocks.”

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city’s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

Anna-May Neal, another avid rocker, said: “We hope our humble paintings lift the spirits of these people who serve us 24/7.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rockers thank city’s emergency services and Captain Tom with hand-made creations

Members of Ely Rock Eels thanks the city�s emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with new hand-made creations. Picture: Ely Rock Eels

Cambridgeshire police paid tribute to the police officer shot dead by a handcuffed suspect at a south London station.

Officers and civilian staff from Cambridgeshire Constabulary (pictured) paid tribute to Metropolitan police Matiu Ratana (pictured) following his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ely & District Cycling Club keeping busy across three disciplines

John Manlow on the B25/9 course in the ECCA 25 event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Greens boss urges players to show fight as Soham Town Rangers exit FA Trophy

Soham Town Rangers player-manager Robbie Mason has urged his team to pick themselves up after their FA Trophy defeat to Corby Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Author’s first novel is a science fiction story with a twist

Steve Borrett’s first novel ‘New Horizons - A Mayson Edmundson Adventure’ will be published under the pen name SteVie May on September 30.