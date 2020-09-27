Rockers thank city’s emergency services and Captain Tom with hand-made creations
Ely Rock Eels
Creative members of Ely Rock Eels once again thanked the city’s emergency services for their hard work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The rockers praised workers for going against “hardships and risks they have experienced over the last six months” and even hand-painted Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Fleur Patten of Ely Rock Eels said: “We are so lucky to have a permanent presence of all three emergency services in Ely.
“We felt it was time to thank the staff again because of the hardships and risks they have experienced over the last six months.
“I was particularly grateful in July when I was rushed to hospital in an Ely ambulance with Ely paramedics, Sharon and Erica, and admitted to Addenbrooke’s.
“It’s a very tough job and they see people at their worst but Sharon and Erica were so caring as well as extremely professional and astute.
“We have to look after the staff of all three emergency services.”
Rock images which accompanied the thank you messages this time consisted of fire engines, famous police officers and Captain Tom.
Fleur added: “Special thanks goes to Anna-May Neal, Ruby Williams and Bridget Martin who helped to drop the emergency-themed rocks.”
Anna-May Neal, another avid rocker, said: “We hope our humble paintings lift the spirits of these people who serve us 24/7.”
