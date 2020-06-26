Advanced search

Gallery

Ely Rock Eels members hand-paint powerful messages and images ahead of Black Lives Matter protest

PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 26 June 2020

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Archant

Hundreds of rocks with powerful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely’s Black Lives Matter rally this Sunday.

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

The protest takes place in Market Square this Sunday (June 28) from 12noon and Fleur Patten, who runs the Ely Rock Eels group, is encouraging local people to get creative for the worthy cause.

She said: “Feeling helpless? What can you do to show support? Well, paint a rock!

“One rock is a voice, a breath. Hundreds of rocks is a powerful, collective statement.

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

“Let’s make a line of love for BLM in the Market Square, along the railings, opposite the kitchen shop at around noon. Please observe social distancing and wear masks if you are able.

“Please give your rocks a wipe before you drop them. Please get rocking with BLM images and quotations. I know you will keep it positive and inspirational.”

Natasha Cox, of Ely Rock Eels, added: “I jumped at the chance to paint some rocks for ERE’s Black Lives Matter Rock line on Sunday.

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

“It is a way of expressing solidarity with everyone fighting injustice across the world. It will be a bold and emotional statement - an ideal opportunity to amplify the voices of black people and to support the global struggle against racism”.

In a post on Ely’s Black Lives Matter Facebook group from the religious congregations, the leaders of several of the city’s Christian churches issued a joint statement.

It reads: “The horrific murder of George Floyd has rightly caused a sense of outrage and revulsion around the world.

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

“This one action has called us all to look deeply at ourselves, at our society, at our work and at our churches resolutely to root out the causes of all prejudice and hate that are around.

“God created us all in his image and we are called to recognise that the structures that exclude because of race, wealth or status are not God-given.

“May God give us grace to work for his kingdom of justice, mercy and peace and begin with ourselves by recognising our complicity in the inequalities of life and help us seek forgiveness for that.”

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

The statement was signed by Rev. Mark Bonney and Rev. Jessica Martin of Ely Cathedral, Rev. Karl Relton of Countess Free Church, Rev. Chris Hill of St Mary’s Church, Rev. Giles Cornell of The Lighthouse, Simon Payne of Ely City Church and Rev. Canon Dr Paul Andrews of St Peter’s Church.

For more information about the protest click here.

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTENHundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman pays tribute to late grandfather ‘Pops’ by creating her own business

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Woman, 86, ‘shaken up and upset’ after purse theft at Tesco Ely

Woman, 86, left “shaken up and upset” after purse theft at Tesco in Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wicksteed Park receives £250,000 lifeline from National Lottery Heritage Fund

Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire faced a bleak future after administrators were called in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Wicksteed Park

Nurses from Royal Papworth appear on iconic big screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus

Nurses from Royal Papworth Hospital have appeared on the famous big screen in Piccadilly Circus in London. Picture: Supplied

New cooling units set to keep temperature down on hospital wards

An EcoCooling commissioning engineer working on the cooling units bound for a hospital in Ely Picture: ECOCOOLING