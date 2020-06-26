Gallery

Ely Rock Eels members hand-paint powerful messages and images ahead of Black Lives Matter protest

Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest in Market Square this Sunday (June 28). Picture: FLEUR PATTEN Archant

Hundreds of rocks with powerful messages and images have been hand-painted ahead of Ely’s Black Lives Matter rally this Sunday.

The protest takes place in Market Square this Sunday (June 28) from 12noon and Fleur Patten, who runs the Ely Rock Eels group, is encouraging local people to get creative for the worthy cause.

She said: “Feeling helpless? What can you do to show support? Well, paint a rock!

“One rock is a voice, a breath. Hundreds of rocks is a powerful, collective statement.

“Let’s make a line of love for BLM in the Market Square, along the railings, opposite the kitchen shop at around noon. Please observe social distancing and wear masks if you are able.

“Please give your rocks a wipe before you drop them. Please get rocking with BLM images and quotations. I know you will keep it positive and inspirational.”

Natasha Cox, of Ely Rock Eels, added: “I jumped at the chance to paint some rocks for ERE’s Black Lives Matter Rock line on Sunday.

“It is a way of expressing solidarity with everyone fighting injustice across the world. It will be a bold and emotional statement - an ideal opportunity to amplify the voices of black people and to support the global struggle against racism”.

In a post on Ely’s Black Lives Matter Facebook group from the religious congregations, the leaders of several of the city’s Christian churches issued a joint statement.

It reads: “The horrific murder of George Floyd has rightly caused a sense of outrage and revulsion around the world.

“This one action has called us all to look deeply at ourselves, at our society, at our work and at our churches resolutely to root out the causes of all prejudice and hate that are around.

“God created us all in his image and we are called to recognise that the structures that exclude because of race, wealth or status are not God-given.

“May God give us grace to work for his kingdom of justice, mercy and peace and begin with ourselves by recognising our complicity in the inequalities of life and help us seek forgiveness for that.”

The statement was signed by Rev. Mark Bonney and Rev. Jessica Martin of Ely Cathedral, Rev. Karl Relton of Countess Free Church, Rev. Chris Hill of St Mary’s Church, Rev. Giles Cornell of The Lighthouse, Simon Payne of Ely City Church and Rev. Canon Dr Paul Andrews of St Peter’s Church.

For more information about the protest click here.

