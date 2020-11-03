Advanced search

Ely Rock Eels group hope for Pocket Park to house permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones

PUBLISHED: 16:26 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 03 November 2020

Earlier this year, members of Ely Rock Eels thanked the city's emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with their hand-made creations. Group member Fleur Patten is pictured. Picture: ELY ROCK EELS

Earlier this year, members of Ely Rock Eels thanked the city's emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with their hand-made creations. Group member Fleur Patten is pictured. Picture: ELY ROCK EELS

Archant

Members of the Ely Rock Eels group are asking residents if they want Ely’s Pocket Park to house a permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones.

Group member Fleur Patten has set up a questionnaire to gauge opinion on existing users and future users of Ely’s Pocket Park.

She hopes to gauge public opinion of a permanent art installation of 1,500 pebbles/stones to be set in the ground.

“The installation would be designed for everyone to be able to see/touch/walk upon the rocks once laid in concrete,” she said.

The rocks were painted by people of all ages in 2018 for Ely Day in an attempt to set a world record.

MORE: Ely Rock Eels put smiles on faces with hand-painted positive rocks

You may also want to watch:

Questions in the survey include:

• are you in support of the project?

• is there a location that you would not like to see the rocks installed? If so, why?

• would the rocks prevent you from carrying out any activities that you currently do in the park?

• would you use the park more often or less often if the rocks were installed?

• would the installation enhance your experience of the country park? If so how?

• in your opinion, would the rocks visually enhance the country park?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Ely Standard

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Decorator provides much-needed boost to residents by renovating vintage village phone box

Stuart Aldous renovated the K6 phone box on High Street, Witcham, which acted as the backdrop to a hastily arranged wedding in the village. Far left, what the phone box used to look like; centre, what the phone box looks like now. Pictures: SUPPLIED/STUART ALDOUS/TERRY HARRIS

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE