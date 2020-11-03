Ely Rock Eels group hope for Pocket Park to house permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones
PUBLISHED: 16:26 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 03 November 2020
Members of the Ely Rock Eels group are asking residents if they want Ely’s Pocket Park to house a permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones.
Group member Fleur Patten has set up a questionnaire to gauge opinion on existing users and future users of Ely’s Pocket Park.
She hopes to gauge public opinion of a permanent art installation of 1,500 pebbles/stones to be set in the ground.
“The installation would be designed for everyone to be able to see/touch/walk upon the rocks once laid in concrete,” she said.
The rocks were painted by people of all ages in 2018 for Ely Day in an attempt to set a world record.
Questions in the survey include:
• are you in support of the project?
• is there a location that you would not like to see the rocks installed? If so, why?
• would the rocks prevent you from carrying out any activities that you currently do in the park?
• would you use the park more often or less often if the rocks were installed?
• would the installation enhance your experience of the country park? If so how?
• in your opinion, would the rocks visually enhance the country park?
