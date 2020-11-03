Ely Rock Eels group hope for Pocket Park to house permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones

Earlier this year, members of Ely Rock Eels thanked the city's emergency services and Captain Sir Tom Moore with their hand-made creations. Group member Fleur Patten is pictured. Picture: ELY ROCK EELS Archant

Members of the Ely Rock Eels group are asking residents if they want Ely’s Pocket Park to house a permanent art installation of 1,500 hand-painted pebbles/stones.

Group member Fleur Patten has set up a questionnaire to gauge opinion on existing users and future users of Ely’s Pocket Park.

She hopes to gauge public opinion of a permanent art installation of 1,500 pebbles/stones to be set in the ground.

“The installation would be designed for everyone to be able to see/touch/walk upon the rocks once laid in concrete,” she said.

The rocks were painted by people of all ages in 2018 for Ely Day in an attempt to set a world record.

Questions in the survey include:

• are you in support of the project?

• is there a location that you would not like to see the rocks installed? If so, why?

• would the rocks prevent you from carrying out any activities that you currently do in the park?

• would you use the park more often or less often if the rocks were installed?

• would the installation enhance your experience of the country park? If so how?

• in your opinion, would the rocks visually enhance the country park?