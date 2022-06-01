Trudy Crawford, 92, has been knitting hats for babies and children in need from Lily House care home in Ely. - Credit: Larchwood Care

Trudy Crawford is 92-years-old, usually knits every day and wanted to use her spare time in the best way possible.

“I have been knitting ever since I can remember; we don’t have lazy hands in my family,” she said.

Trudy is a resident at Lily House care home in Ely and is a member of its knitting club.

So, she decided to knit hats to fit babies and children before donating them to the Inner Wheel Club of Ely.

“When I heard about the Inner Wheel needing hats for babies and children, I thought it would be a good use of my time and skills,” said Trudy.

The hats that Trudy creates are designed in different sizes and as well as taking part in Lily House’s weekly knitting club, she helps other residents improve their knitting skills.

Trudy has been supporting the Inner Wheel for two years and when her items are donated to the charity, they are then distributed to children in need across the UK and Europe.

Trudy usually knits every day and has been creating hats for babies and children in need. - Credit: Larchwood Care

In fact, Trudy said she has “lost count of the number of hats I have knitted during the last couple of years or so.”

She is also teaching Joanne Swift, activities co-ordinator at Lily House, to get creative with a pair of knitting needles.

“Trudy has the patience of a saint,” said Joanne.

“I am not very good yet, but if I become half as adept as Trudy then I will be really pleased.”

Knitting has become a valuable hobby to Trudy, as she looks to continue helping those in need and those around her.

Kerry Clifton, manager of Lily House, said: “We always try to encourage and help residents to pursue their hobbies and interests whatever their physical capabilities.

“It is great to see Trudy passing on her knitting knowhow to residents and staff, as well as creating items for a worthy cause.”

Lily House, on Lynn Road, Ely offers a wide range of elderly care, specialising in dementia for up to 44 residents.

In March last year, it was rated ‘good’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.