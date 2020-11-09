Giant poppy projection and small wreath-laying service to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE Archant

A giant poppy projection and small wreath-laying service formed Ely’s commemorations for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE

Illustrator and photographer Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy lit up the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower while a small-yet-memorable remembrance service was held at the city’s war memorial earlier in the day.

Laurine Green played The Last Post and Reveille with her son Dale and Ely cathedral live-streamed their Remembrance Sunday Choral Evensong on YouTube during the afternoon.

The Bishop of Huntingdon, Dagmar Winter, was the preacher at the service which included the act of commemoration and a two minutes silence.

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

The tenor bell at St Mary’s Church was also tolled for 10 minutes on Sunday morning just before 11am, as allowed under current Covid-19 regulations.

Ely resident Suzanne Lindsay said: “It was a very thoughtful and well-organised half hour. A very important event in the year.

“Thank you to the organisers from the Royal British Legion. It was heart-warming to see a small socially-responsible group paying respect.”

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, tweeted: “We must never forget those who gave their lives for our freedom #RemembranceSunday.”

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE Illustrator Andrew Sharpe’s red and green poppy was projected on to the front of Ely Cathedral’s West Tower to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in Ely. Picture: ANDREW SHARPE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE A much reduced but nonetheless poignant ceremony ensured Ely paid full respect on Remembrance Sunday. The public was urged to stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and in the words of David Martin, chairman of Ely RBL, “observe your own commemoration at home where possible”. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch: