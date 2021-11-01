Ely's remembrance service will be going ahead this year, but with some extra precautions in place. Picture; MIKE ROUSE - Credit: Archant

A Remembrance Sunday service in Ely will be going ahead as planned this year, but with a slight change of parade format and Covid-safe measures in place.

The City of Ely Parish Council and Royal British Legion branch say the service will be "spectacular" and "moving".

The Royal British Legion were advised to follow health and safety guidance “strongly recommended” by the ECDC.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone attending should wear a facemask and social distance.

“They should also carry out regular lateral flow tests before and following the event.”

The short march from St Mary’s Church to the cathedral before the 10:30am service will not run this year due to the safety of those on parade and the general public.

A 2-minute silence will be held at the service with a poppy fall from the lantern tower.

Wreath laying will take place at Ely War Memorial at 11:15am.