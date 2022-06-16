Ely remembers 40th anniversary of Falklands conflict
- Credit: RBL
In the Falklands itself, the government set up a special committee for the 40th anniversary of its liberation.
And in Ely – and other towns and cities- communities came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who restored freedom to the Falklands.
The 40th anniversary was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony.
Wreaths were laid by Cllr Alan Sharp, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council and the City of Ely Mayor, Cllr Richard Morgan.
The Falklands Veterans wreath was laid by Andrew Bish & Andy Phipps whilst William Scoular of The British Airborne Forces Club and Sue Reeder on behalf of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths.
It was, said David Martin, chair of the Ely branch of the Royal British Legion, “in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Falklands conflict”.
Standard bearers were represented for the Parachute Regiment by Tom Brown, and City of Ely RBL by Mr Martin.
Most Read
- 1 Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas
- 2 Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move
- 3 Council apology over missed bin collections
- 4 Travel hub off M11 with 2,150 parking spaces will ease commuting
- 5 16 homes for 16 locals - job done says Mayor on village visit
- 6 Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike
- 7 Pandemic teacher 'hero' wins national award
- 8 'Wanted burglar' found and charged
- 9 Ely Heroes is back... and here's how you can enter
- 10 7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire
Laurine Green played the Last Post and Reveille on behalf of the City of Ely Military Band.