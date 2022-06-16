News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely remembers 40th anniversary of Falklands conflict

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:17 PM June 16, 2022
The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. 

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

In the Falklands itself, the government set up a special committee for the 40th anniversary of its liberation.  

And in Ely – and other towns and cities- communities came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who restored freedom to the Falklands. 

The 40th anniversary was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony.   

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony.

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

Wreaths were laid by Cllr Alan Sharp, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council and the City of Ely Mayor, Cllr Richard Morgan. 

The Falklands Veterans wreath was laid by Andrew Bish & Andy Phipps whilst William Scoular of The British Airborne Forces Club and Sue Reeder on behalf of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths. 

It was, said David Martin, chair of the Ely branch of the Royal British Legion, “in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Falklands conflict”.   

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony.

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

Standard bearers were represented for the Parachute Regiment by Tom Brown, and City of Ely RBL by Mr Martin. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas
  2. 2 Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move
  3. 3 Council apology over missed bin collections
  1. 4 Travel hub off M11 with 2,150 parking spaces will ease commuting
  2. 5 16 homes for 16 locals - job done says Mayor on village visit
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike
  4. 7 Pandemic teacher 'hero' wins national award
  5. 8 'Wanted burglar' found and charged
  6. 9 Ely Heroes is back... and here's how you can enter
  7. 10 7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire

Laurine Green played the Last Post and Reveille on behalf of the City of Ely Military Band. 

City of Ely Council
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

Cllr Mark Inskip with selfie f

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Bins crisis caused by 'perfect storm'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ross Taylor plans festival site

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
soham house refusal

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Committee votes down councillor's bid for new home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon