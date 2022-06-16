The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

In the Falklands itself, the government set up a special committee for the 40th anniversary of its liberation.

And in Ely – and other towns and cities- communities came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who restored freedom to the Falklands.

The 40th anniversary was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony.

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

Wreaths were laid by Cllr Alan Sharp, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council and the City of Ely Mayor, Cllr Richard Morgan.

The Falklands Veterans wreath was laid by Andrew Bish & Andy Phipps whilst William Scoular of The British Airborne Forces Club and Sue Reeder on behalf of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths.

It was, said David Martin, chair of the Ely branch of the Royal British Legion, “in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Falklands conflict”.

The 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict was commemorated by the City of Ely in a wreath laying ceremony. - Credit: RBL

Standard bearers were represented for the Parachute Regiment by Tom Brown, and City of Ely RBL by Mr Martin.

Laurine Green played the Last Post and Reveille on behalf of the City of Ely Military Band.