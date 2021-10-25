News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Rail volunteers recognised at awards ceremony

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:19 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 11:58 AM October 25, 2021
Staff and station adopters at Ely station held a fundraiser to support hedgehogs after opening their wildlife garden.

Ely railway station has been named the ‘best staffed station’ at Greater Anglia’s station adoption awards ceremony. 

Greater Anglia recognised the station’s ‘very special’ volunteers at the ceremony on October 15. 

Volunteers and Greater Anglia staff brought Ely’s platforms to life with new floral displays and established a wildlife garden. 

Greater Anglia’s station adoption initiative sees local people across the network get involved with their local stations to come up with ideas and projects that benefit their communities. 

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, said: “The adopters know their stations and the needs of their community and we are happy to support their aims through small grants and facilitating improvements. 

“We’ve seen some fantastic and innovative projects this year despite the pandemic and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.” 

