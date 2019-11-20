Homemade and recycled Christmas cards on sale at Ely railway station to raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Julie Godsmark, of Littleport, will be selling homemade Christmas cards this weekend to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. She'll be fundraising at Ely railway station this Friday (November 22) and next Saturday (November 30) Julie will then be at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm. Picture: JULIE GODSMARK Archant

A Littleport woman will be selling homemade Christmas cards at Ely railway station on Friday to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julie Godsmark, who fundraises for the EAAA charity each year by making Christmas cards through the year and recycling old cards to make new ones, will be fundraising there from 4-9pm.

She will be back at Ely station on Saturday November 30 from 9am onwards and then at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Julie, who creates festive cards under the name Old Crows Cards, said: "I wanted to support a local charity and was looking for something within aviation as my late father was a pilot, so I felt that East Anglian Air Ambulance would be perfect.

"I started supporting EAAA because I feel that it is vital for everyone. I am a support worker working with adults who have aquired brain injury in a rehab setting in Ely.

You may also want to watch:

"EAAA is vital for so many people and I have seen how effective this charity is in helping to save lives.

"So throughout the year I make cards, ready for the festive season. A friend of mine, Theresa Goodwin, also makes cards for me to sell too. I cannot thank her enough for her great support.

"Last Christmas we raised just under £700 for EAAA, by selling locally at various business outlets, plus I held a stall at tesco Ely.

"The generosity of the people in this area was outstanding and so again this year we are holding three stalls.

"I am hoping to try and beat last year's total if possible this year. Thanks for your support."

All cards, sold under the name Old Crows Card, cost £1 each. All proceeds go to EAAA. Cards are also on sale at Ness & Emms hair salon in Littleport. Uppercutz hair salon in Little Downham and Westcott Aromas Little Gift Shop at Delaynes on the bypass near Littleport.