Advanced search

Homemade and recycled Christmas cards on sale at Ely railway station to raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 20 November 2019

Julie Godsmark, of Littleport, will be selling homemade Christmas cards this weekend to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. She’ll be fundraising at Ely railway station this Friday (November 22) and next Saturday (November 30) Julie will then be at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm. Picture: JULIE GODSMARK

Julie Godsmark, of Littleport, will be selling homemade Christmas cards this weekend to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. She'll be fundraising at Ely railway station this Friday (November 22) and next Saturday (November 30) Julie will then be at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm. Picture: JULIE GODSMARK

Archant

A Littleport woman will be selling homemade Christmas cards at Ely railway station on Friday to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

Julie Godsmark, who fundraises for the EAAA charity each year by making Christmas cards through the year and recycling old cards to make new ones, will be fundraising there from 4-9pm.

She will be back at Ely station on Saturday November 30 from 9am onwards and then at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Julie, who creates festive cards under the name Old Crows Cards, said: "I wanted to support a local charity and was looking for something within aviation as my late father was a pilot, so I felt that East Anglian Air Ambulance would be perfect.

"I started supporting EAAA because I feel that it is vital for everyone. I am a support worker working with adults who have aquired brain injury in a rehab setting in Ely.

You may also want to watch:

"EAAA is vital for so many people and I have seen how effective this charity is in helping to save lives.

"So throughout the year I make cards, ready for the festive season. A friend of mine, Theresa Goodwin, also makes cards for me to sell too. I cannot thank her enough for her great support.

"Last Christmas we raised just under £700 for EAAA, by selling locally at various business outlets, plus I held a stall at tesco Ely.

"The generosity of the people in this area was outstanding and so again this year we are holding three stalls.

"I am hoping to try and beat last year's total if possible this year. Thanks for your support."

All cards, sold under the name Old Crows Card, cost £1 each. All proceeds go to EAAA. Cards are also on sale at Ness & Emms hair salon in Littleport. Uppercutz hair salon in Little Downham and Westcott Aromas Little Gift Shop at Delaynes on the bypass near Littleport.

Most Read

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Most Read

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Latest from the Ely Standard

FOOTBALL: Local lad Nick Pope enjoys first full England appearance

Nick Pope (back row, third left) with the England team ahead of their triumph against Kosovo. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA IMAGES

Homemade and recycled Christmas cards on sale at Ely railway station to raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Julie Godsmark, of Littleport, will be selling homemade Christmas cards this weekend to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. She’ll be fundraising at Ely railway station this Friday (November 22) and next Saturday (November 30) Julie will then be at Tesco Ely on Sunday December 1 from 10am to 4pm. Picture: JULIE GODSMARK

Senior Anglia Ruskin University lecturer on day three of ‘Extinction Rebellion hunger strike’ outside Ely Cathedral

A senior uni lecturer is on hunger strike for Extinction Rebellion outside Ely Cathedral. Picture: Supplied/Linda Homan

King’s Ely sixth formers get their hands dirty to create new eco garden at Isle of Ely Primary School

A team of King’s Ely sixth formers got their hands dirty to help create a new eco garden at the Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: KING'S ELY

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists