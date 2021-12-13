News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Van becomes latest vehicle to strike Ely’s ‘most bashed bridge’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:02 AM December 13, 2021
Updated: 10:10 AM December 13, 2021
A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12.

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE

A van hit Ely railway bridge yesterday evening (December 12) damaging the roof and sides of the vehicle. 

The van had attempted to drive under the restricted height railway bridge, but due to the height of the vehicle it got stuck when passing through, wrecking it.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Last night we were called out to Ely after this van attempted to drive under the restricted height railway bridge. 

“Thankfully, no injuries to the occupants but we won’t be seeing the van on the road again! 

“If you are hiring a van, please ensure you make a note of its height and pay attention to road signs.” 

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12.

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE

Last month (November), the bridge was named amongst the top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’. 

The van is the latest vehicle to bash the bridge in Ely, known by many as Stuntney bridge. 

Earlier this year, a van ended up wedged underneath the bridge

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12.

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12.

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE


Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in crash near Ely
  2. 2 Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
  3. 3 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  1. 4 Van becomes latest vehicle to strike Ely’s ‘most bashed bridge’
  2. 5 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  3. 6 Alleged shoplifter caught out by CCTV in furniture shop
  4. 7 Fish and chip shop village victory
  5. 8 Care home honours local hero at Christmas event
  6. 9 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  7. 10 Hospital's children’s service dealing with long Covid to monitor Omicron impact
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Cambs Council refused the occupancy restriction being lifted for 2 Hope Hall Cottages, Brinkley Road, Dullingham. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council decision could force couple from their home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Baker, 40, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 8 weeks

Cambs Live News

Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Milner wins approval for CAPCA top job

Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
PCSO and neighbour work together to stop elderly woman being scammed of £4,000. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon