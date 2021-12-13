A van hit Ely railway bridge yesterday evening (December 12) damaging the roof and sides of the vehicle.

The van had attempted to drive under the restricted height railway bridge, but due to the height of the vehicle it got stuck when passing through, wrecking it.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Last night we were called out to Ely after this van attempted to drive under the restricted height railway bridge.

“Thankfully, no injuries to the occupants but we won’t be seeing the van on the road again!

“If you are hiring a van, please ensure you make a note of its height and pay attention to road signs.”

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE

Last month (November), the bridge was named amongst the top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’.

The van is the latest vehicle to bash the bridge in Ely, known by many as Stuntney bridge.

Earlier this year, a van ended up wedged underneath the bridge.

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE

A van hit Ely's infamous 'most bashed bridge' on December 12. - Credit: POLICE



