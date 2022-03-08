News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Rail station hopes to bolster city tourism bid with new addition

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:00 PM March 8, 2022
Updated: 4:15 PM March 8, 2022
New posters of Ely at city railway station

New posters are on display at Ely railway station in a bid to increase tourism to the city. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

New posters which boast some of Ely’s attractions, including its cathedral, have been put on display at the city’s railway station. 

The posters, which show attractions such as the town centre and its waterways, have been funded by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), Community Rail Network and Visit Ely. 

Hereward CRP hope that the additions will encourage commuters and tourists to visit Ely now and in future. 

“Visiting Ely by rail is easy and there is much to discover, but it’s a bit of a well-kept secret,” Beverley Bishop, Hereward Line CRP officer, said. 

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager for Visit Ely, said: “The station posters are a great boost to our tourism footfall, especially after the pandemic as we try to re-coup.” 

The posters were supported by Community Rail Network’s small grants fund. 

Paul Webster, Community Rail Network’s support and development manager, added: “This has made a visual impact at the station and will inspire more people to spend time exploring Ely.” 

Heritage
Ely News

Don't Miss

The Humble Pig bar at Slade Paddock campsite Witcham

Planning | Updated

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be closed from 8pm to 6am from March 7-11.

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000.

Cambs Live News

Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon