Investigation into complaint of racial profiling when Cambs police stopped man in Ely

A video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely went viral last month during worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. The video was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown). The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now started an independent investigation into the complaint of racial profiling. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

An independent investigation is being carried out into a complaint of racial profiling when Cambridgeshire Constabulary stopped and questioned a man in Ely in 2015.

On June 8 Cambridgeshire Constabulary received a complaint on behalf of a man who was stopped by police in Ely on March 7, 2015.

A video of the incident – which went viral around the same time as last month’s Black Lives Matter protests - appears to show a police officer telling the complainant that he had stopped him due to him being black. The complainant was not searched or arrested.

The video was shared on social media and referred to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Professional Standards Department who assessed it and referred the matter to The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who deemed the matter as requiring independent investigation.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “We are aware of concerns around the disproportionate use of police powers against young black men. MORE: Sister of black man stopped by police in Ely claims that ‘racism and social profiling are everywhere’

“Although this incident is from five years ago it has raised concerns about public confidence in policing.

“To provide community assurance, it is important we independently investigate this matter.”

“We will be investigating the circumstances of this stop, whether the actions of the officers were appropriate and proportionate and followed approved police policies and if racial discrimination played a part in the incident.”

At the time of the video being shared on social media, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s chief constable Nick Dean said: “I can understand why such a video clip would be concerning, especially with the current events surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“Only by working closely with our communities do we build trust and help keep people safe. We have been and are committed to strengthening our ties with every community.

“I want to reassure you that I am committed to ensuring all officers and staff act with the upmost integrity and professionalism.”

