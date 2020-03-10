Competition-winning pupils to have their first ever poems published inside new book

Nine pupils at St John's Preschool in Ely will have their first ever poems published inside a book.

A handful of first-time poems written by pupils in Ely will be published inside a book which features creative writing by children from all over the country.

Nine children from St John's Preschool in the city, also known as Kids Club Ely, will have their work printed inside 'My First Poem 2020 - Creative Voices'.

Claire Rampley, deputy manager, entered the children's poems as part of the nationwide 'My First Poem 2020' competition.

She said: 'Having the pupils' work published is a fantastic way to build confidence and a love of literacy and is something to be very excited about.

'This is very special for the children and they all received a certificate and a bookmark for their hard work, we are very proud of them.'

The book is set for publication on April 3 this year by Peterborough-based Young Writers and will feature poems with the theme 'All About Me'.

Ms Rampley added: 'Young Writers run writing competitions throughout the academic year for nurseries, primary and secondary schools.

'Work is selected for publication based on perception, imagination, expression, creativity and use of language.

'If a teacher has inspired and motivated their pupils with or without the help of our resources, this means we receive some good poetry/stories, a lot of which is of an equally high standard.'