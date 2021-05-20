News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Kind-hearted student receives card from Her Majesty The Queen

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:46 PM May 20, 2021    Updated: 3:55 PM May 20, 2021
Eight-year-old Willow Barry with the thank you card she received from Her Majesty The Queen following Prince Philip's death.

An eight-year-old girl from Ely who wrote to the Royal Family following the death of HRH Prince Philip has received a thank you card from Her Majesty The Queen. 

In her letter, Willow Barry, who is in Year 3 at King’s Ely Junior, wrote: “I am so sorry for your loss. It must be very hard for you all at this time.  

“My name is Willow and I am 8. Since the last lockdown I have been delivering jokes on a weekly basis to residents at Terrington Lodge (a care home in Norfolk) to try to keep them happy.  

“I enclose some jokes for you all. I know you might not feel like reading them just yet, but I hope you will be able to smile again soon. Lots of love, Willow.” 

Willow said she is “so excited” to have received the card from Buckingham Palace and that she still can’t believe she has received it.  

In her thank you card to Willow, Her Majesty the Queen wrote: “I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband.”  

It comes after Willow delivered 20 Easter goodie bags to Terrington Lodge care home, which is near where she lives, last month.  

The bags contained diabetic sweets and chocolates, nail files, a smiley face mask, love heart hand wash, a mini rainbow rubber, bamboo paper tissues, a handmade soap bar, a stretchy yellow stress reliever, and an Easter joke. 

Richard Whymark, ead of King’s Ely Junior, said: “Willow’s initiative in supplying humour and laughter throughout the recent months has been very much appreciated.  

“Her letter to Her Majesty is another example to us all of how small acts of kindness can brighten even the darkest of days.”   

