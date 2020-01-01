King's Ely pupil, 7, to appear in English feature film alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan

King�s Ely pupil Florence Langner-Yeates (pictured) will appear in the new feature film Military Wives which premiered in London on February 24. Picture: Supplied/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

An Ely pupil is set to appear on the big screen after shooting a new feature film alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

King’s Ely pupil Florence Langner-Yeates. Picture: Supplied/Family King’s Ely pupil Florence Langner-Yeates. Picture: Supplied/Family

Seven-year-old Florence Langner-Yeates has a role in Military Wives which premiered in London on Monday, February 24 when the stars walked the red carpet.

This isn't the first time the Warboys youngster has appeared on screen. She has appeared in TV adverts and even took part in a campaign for Mothercare.

Florence's mum, Zoe, said: "The production company chose a handful of children to appear in one of the scenes, you can actually see her in the film trailer.

"She was only supposed to be filming for two days but they actually extended it by three days, we all plan to watch the film together as a family."

Kristin Scott Thomas attending the Military Wives UK premiere held in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images Kristin Scott Thomas attending the Military Wives UK premiere held in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

The mother-of-three says Florence's siblings think she is "really cool" and that King's Ely are "really supportive" of her film and TV career.

Florence has spent the last few months in London working on the set of the new film, which is set for release in March.

She spent five days in Kingston, London playing one of the children in the film.

Sharon Horgan attending the Military Wives UK premiere held in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images Sharon Horgan attending the Military Wives UK premiere held in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Zoe added: "We are really proud of her for being part of this. She has loved taking part in it, and it's another step towards her being an actress."

Florence was also the winner of the UK model search for Sandcastle Magazine and played a leading role in a Brighton short film, 10 More Minutes.

Zoe describes her family as "a performing arts family" as she owns the award-winning dance school, Constellations Dance Company, which operates across Cambridgeshire.

Military Wives is a British comedy-drama film directed by Peter Cattaneo, from a screenplay by Rosanne Flynn and Rachel Tunnard. It stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 2019 and it is scheduled to be released in the UK on March 6.

With their partners away serving in Afghanistan, a group of women on the home front form a choir and quickly find themselves at the centre of a media sensation and global movement.

The film was inspired by the true story of the Military Wives Choirs, a network of 75 choirs in British military bases across the UK and overseas, featured in the UK TV series The Choir.