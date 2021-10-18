Published: 5:02 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM October 18, 2021

The Hereward and The Minister Tavern pubs in Ely have teamed up to raise £3,500 for the British Heart Foundation - from L-R Tanya and Alison (British Heart Foundation shop, Ely), Vicki Pac-Pomarnacki (General Manager, The Minster Tavern), Simon Pac-Pomarnacki (General Manager, The Hereward) - Credit: Stonegate Group

Two pubs in Ely have joined forces and raised £3,500 in support of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) 60th birthday.

The pubs have the unusual connection of being managed by husband and wife which has in the past seen friendly competition between them both but has now doubled their fundraising potential.

Simon Pac-Pomarnacki runs The Hereward and Vicki Pac-Pomarnacki runs The Minister Tavern.

The Hereward and The Minister Tavern’s funds will go to the UK’s leading charity funding research into heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors.

Kicking-off fundraising with events to coincide with the Euros this summer, the two pubs have since held quizzes, raffles, and shaken their collection boxes to raise the ‘amazing’ total.

Simon said: “There has always been rivalry between the two pubs, but working together for the British Heart Foundation has been a real team effort.

"We're so proud of what we've been able to achieve."

Vicki added: “It’s been great to see pub regulars and the community of Ely come together to raise funds for a great cause."

Since July 2021, Stonegate’s managed pub teams have raised a staggering £160,000 for the BHF.

From paddle boarding down the Thames to hosting various events in their pubs, they will continue to fundraise for the rest of this year.

When the BHF was founded in 1961, 7 out of 10 heart attacks were fatal. Now, at least 7 out of 10 people survive.

Funds raised by Stonegate will go towards helping the BHF continue to pioneer medical breakthroughs which help the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

Paul Davies, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the BHF said: “We are so grateful to Simon, Vicki and their teams at The Hereward and The Minster Tavern for their support around our 60th birthday.

“Over the last 60 years, we have funded ground-breaking discoveries including the first UK heart transplant, pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions.

"The funds raised by our partners will help us keeping finding cures and treatments for the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.”



