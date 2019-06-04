The race is on! Two Ely pubs compete to win a place in a Spartan chariot race

Two pubs in Ely are competing to raise the most money to help them win a place in a Spartan charity chariot cycling race. Pictured are participants that took place in the race in 2017. Picture: STONEGATE. Archant

Two pubs in Ely are competing to raise the most money to help them win a place in a Spartan charity chariot cycling race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at the Hereward and Minster Tavern need the help of their punters and the local community to raise money for Cancer Research UK and win a place in the race.

Around 114 pubs in Stonegate Pub Company's southern region are competing against each other to win seats on one of eight cycle chariots.

With twelve seats on each chariot, only those pubs that raise the most money in their area will get to take part in the Spartan race.

You may also want to watch:

Those that do win a place will pedal on chariots around central and east London on June 20 for five miles in full Spartan dress.

Colin Hawkins, operations director at Stonegate Pub Company, who came up with the fundraising idea, said: "We've all been touched by cancer in some way in our lives, so we wanted to do our bit to raise money to help stamp out this awful disease.

"The pub teams and their customers are all behind this and together we intend to raise a big chunk for the cause, so let's all support them and start donating."

People can either personally donate in collection buckets in the pub, or online at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/spartan-giving-page-1098.