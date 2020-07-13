Pub reopens post-lockdown with new safety measures and a modern makeover

The Fountain Pub in Ely has reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases across the country. Picture: THE FOUNTAIN PUB / FACEBOOK Archant

The Fountain pub in Ely has reopened following lockdown with a new set of social distancing guidelines and safety measures - as well as a modern makeover.

During the time it’s been closed, the owners have been busy redecorating the entire venue - including a full refurbishment of their mens toilets.

To ensure social distancing, they have also implemented a reduced capacity and safely spaced table layout, while there are also multiple ant-bacterial hand gel pumps located around the pub.

The owners said: “For anyone who hasn’t been in yet we took some time over lockdown to redecorate the entire pub, including a full refurbishment of our gents bathrooms which we’re very proud of.

“In accordance with government guidelines, overall capacity is reduced for now, and our tables are appropriately spaced out.”