The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

20 January, 2020 - 15:26
A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Google Maps

A popular Cambridgeshire pub has been forced shut after a large fire broke out in the cellar during a busy Saturday night shift.

The Minster Tavern in Ely was evacuated on January 18 at around 8.30pm after the blaze - the pubc confirmed everyone was out safe and no one was injured.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: "As some of you might of heard, yes there has been a fire at the pub.

"Everyone was out safe, and no one was hurt. We will be closed for the rest of this evening and will keep you updated."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Ely and one crew from Soham were called to a building fire on Minster Palace, Ely.

"Crews arrived to find a fire in the cellar of a pub. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 12am.

"All persons were accounted for. The cause of the fire was accidental."

