Cllrs Alison Whelan, Christine Whelan, Virginie Ganivet and Peter Harris. Andrew White chair of Ely Pride also attended. - Credit: ELY PRIDE 2022

City councillors raised the Pride Flag in Ely ahead of Saturday’s major event at Jubilee Gardens.

Cllr Alison Whelan spoke at the flag raising ceremony.

"The chair of our working group, Cllr Chris Phillips, is, unfortunately unable to be with us today, due to Covid reasons,” said Cllr Whelan.

Cllrs Alison Whelan, Christine Whelan, Virginie Ganivet and Peter Harris. Andrew White chair of Ely Pride also attended. - Credit: ELY PRIDE 2022

“I know that this event is extremely important to him and I feel somewhat humbled by his work on inclusion within Ely.

“The former City of Ely councillor Mike Rouse was mayor of the city for the last Pride event in Ely and he was a strong believer in the importance of welcoming all people to our city.

Cllrs Alison Whelan, Christine Whelan, Virginie Ganivet and Peter Harris. Andrew White chair of Ely Pride also attended. - Credit: ELY PRIDE 2022

Cllrs Alison Whelan, Christine Whelan, Virginie Ganivet and Peter Harris. Andrew White chair of Ely Pride also attended. - Credit: ELY PRIDE 2022

“He attended and opened that last Pride event and was supported by a number of other city councillors.

“We are today celebrating the start of our LGBT+ celebrations which culminate in Ely Pride on 6th August.

“Pride is a celebration, but also a protest – a protest seeking equal human rights.”

Cllr Whelan added: “We are at a difficult time for equality with both physical and legal attacks coming from all directions.

“Trans rights are under sustained attack, anti-immigrant sentiment is destroying lives, so called feminists destroying the lives of women and the inequality caused by social exclusion is worse than at any time I have known.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting those in most need.

“We start this Pride week with LBGT+ still subjected to barbaric conversion therapies, and with some demanding only minimal reduction to those atrocities.

“But more than all it is the lies, lies perpetrated through hate and perpetuated through Government and other elected officials.

“LGBT+ Pride as a protest is needed now more than ever with a commitment that we will stand together or we will fall together.

“But it is time that we stand together against the extremists seeking to oppress and subjugate all.”

Cllrs Alison Whelan, Christine Whelan, Virginie Ganivet and Peter Harris. Andrew White chair of Ely Pride also attended. - Credit: ELY PRIDE 2022

Ely Pride 2022 promises a spectacular array of entertainment.

The free day of entertainments includes a range of acts brought together by the Pride in Ely organisers.

And there will be a familiar ‘host’ for the day, Felicity Flappes (aka Mark Felicity Briggs).

“I am so proud to be asked back again and again and again to host Pride in Ely,” Felicity said.

“I hope you all enjoy your day, come say hi but the most important thing is to come and show your support.”

Visit Ely Pride website here







