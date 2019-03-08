Advanced search

Get set for the return of the Ely potato race

PUBLISHED: 18:34 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 16 September 2019

Its spuds at the ready as the Ely Potato Race will be making a return to the city next month. Picture: Austen Dack

Archant

Its spuds at the ready as the Ely Potato Race will be making a return to the city and is on the lookout for runners.

The annual relay race, organised by Isle of Ely Produce in conjunction with more than 30 local potato farmers is being held on October 12.

The contest, which is officially started by Mayor Mike Rouse, sees teams racing to the Market Place and back to the end of the High Street, near the cathedral.

Each competitor is required to run the race with a bag of potatoes on his or her back.

It is the only city centre potato race in the world.

Oliver Boutwood, director of Isle of Ely Produce, said: "Last year's race was amazing - more than 1,000 people lined the streets.

"The race fits in nicely with our campaign which highlights the journey the potato makes from field to the frier.

"It also brings agriculture into our city, and people love to see the races."

The team - as well as calling for spectators and runners - are also looking for local sponsors.

All money raised will go to local charities.

The race, which also coincides with Ely Cathedral's harvest festival, starts at 11.30am. A school's race will also take place. Places are limited.

Each team consists of two people, either two men or two ladies, over the age of 17.

Competitors are also encouraged to dress up too, last year they were joined by the KD panto dame on the track.

If you would like to enter a team (it can be a company or two individuals) please call 01353 658216 or email austen@isleofely.co.uk

