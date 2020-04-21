Advanced search

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

PUBLISHED: 17:16 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 21 April 2020

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Archant

Local residents are being asked to have their say about plans to move Ely Post Office - which opened on Market Street in 2014 - to an empty building that would be refurbished with a stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store.

The Post Office is asking customers to give their comments on the move to 7 St Mary’s Street in a public consultation and say they are looking for feedback about “accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers”.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Currently, Ely Post Office, at Central Hall, 52-54 Market Street, is operated by a temporary postmaster and we have been looking for a permanent solution.

“A new postmaster has now been appointed and they intend to relocate this branch to a newly refurbished retail premises nearby.

“There would be a dedicated area of the store with two screened positions, offering the full range of Post Office products and services. “There would also be a low-screened, modern till at the retail counter.”

The opening hours would be Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm.

The consultation closes on May 21. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 269113.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.

