Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

PUBLISHED: 13:57 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 20 July 2020

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Ely Post Office is being relocated to an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access.

The move to 7 St Mary’s Street (formerly R & F Factory Shoe Outlet) from Central Hall, 52-54 Market Street - which is currently operated by a temporary postmaster – will “allow a new and experienced permanent postmaster to provide Post Office services to Ely for the long term.

“Anil Verma, who operates Grafton Post Office, has been appointed to operate the branch and the current Ely staff will transfer to the new premises,” said a Post Office spokesperson.

A permanent ramp has also been installed at the entrance providing level access into the building.

There will be a dedicated area of the store with two screened positions as well as a low-screened Post Office till at the retail counter.

The move follows a public consultation in which local residents were asked to give their views about “accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers”.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm however the spokesperson added that “final arrangements are being made” and that the move date is to be confirmed.

