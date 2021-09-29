Published: 10:32 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM September 29, 2021

A police officer from Ely has taken on the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon at night for charity.

Ely officer PC Lucy Holderness started her climb just before midnight on Saturday September 25, and reached the summit around 3am on Sunday September 26.

Lucy reached ground at 5:45am.

She took on the challenge to raise money for the charity MIND in memory of a close friend who took her own life in 2019.

MIND is a mental health charity that offers information and advice to people with mental health problems.

“It was a difficult climb and ended up very much being a mental challenge rather than physical,” said Lucy.

“The conditions were one of the worst they could have been with rain and wind coming from every direction soon after we started.”

If you would like to make a donation to Lucy’s chosen charity, visit her virgin money page.

