Video

Watch the moment police officers and PCSOs #ClapForNHS outside ambulance station

The moment police officers from Ely station clapped for the NHS outside the city’s ambulance station on April 2. Picture: Supplied/Policing East Cambridgeshire Archant

Police captured the “heartwarming and humbling” moment officers and PCSOs joined the nationwide clap for the NHS outside a Cambridgeshire ambulance station.

Six officers can be seen on video behind a police car with its flashing blue lights on, cheering for the key workers risking everything on the front line.

Filmed at Ely Ambulance Station, the police crew, also from the city, has gone viral as the video posted on April 2 has been seen more than 13,000 times.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: “Officers and PCSOs at Ely police station joined in with the applause for key workers tonight, standing outside Ely Ambulance station.

“Clapping for our colleagues in green next door and for all key workers. We want to say a huge thank you to all the key workers for everything you are doing. #ClapForKeyWorkers #ClapForNHS.”

One resident said: “Heartwarming and humbling. Well done green uniforms and blues too.”

Another added: “Top stuff. Stand shoulder to shoulder with you boys and girls in blue.”

