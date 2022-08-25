Photo club contest urges young snappers to 'get wild'
- Credit: Archant
Youngsters have been called on to show their camera skills in a wildlife photography competition.
Ely Photographic Club's 'My Idea of Wildlife' contest is challenging children to get outside and take a photo that answers the question 'What is your idea of wildlife?'
Winners will have the opportunity to have their work digitally displayed at the club's exhibition at the Babylon Arts gallery from September 27 to October 9.
The competition is open to those aged five to 16.
Members of the photography club who specialise in wildlife photography will judge the work.
The judges will also award certificates of merit in each age category - recipients will also receive a mounted print of their photograph produced by the club.
Anyone who wants to enter can find an entry form online at www.babylonarts.org.uk .
Parental permission is required on the entry form. The deadline for entries is 4pm on September 20.