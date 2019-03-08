Ely Photographic Club showcase impressive work at record-breaking competition

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club's second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB Archant

Ely Photographic Club showcased a range of impressive work as members enjoyed a record-breaking image competition this week.

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Challenging Roar by John Harvey. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Challenging Roar by John Harvey. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The club received their highest number of entries for their second image competition of the season, with several new members entering the contest for the first time.

Five of the best images were judged by renowned photographer Sarah Kelman, who also provided feedback to candidates.

A spokesman said: "There were some fabulous images on display that made it hard for the judge to choose the best images on the night."

The winners were: 'Head on Hare' by Kevin Pigney (1st); 2nd 'Bumble Bee' by Bruce Liggitt (2nd); 3rd 'Around the Buoy' by Gary Mills (3rd); Highly Commended 'Cygnet' by Richard Whitmore (4th), and Commended 'Challenging Roar' by John Harvey (5th).

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Around the Buoy by Gary Mills. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Around the Buoy by Gary Mills. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The club meets on a Wednesday evening at Ely College from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you are interested in joining the club, please see our website: https://www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk/."

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Bumble Bee by Bruce Liggitt. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Bumble Bee by Bruce Liggitt. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Cygnet by Richard Whitmore. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Cygnet by Richard Whitmore. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

