Advanced search

Ely Photographic Club showcase impressive work at record-breaking competition

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 08 November 2019

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club's second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

Archant

Ely Photographic Club showcased a range of impressive work as members enjoyed a record-breaking image competition this week.

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Challenging Roar by John Harvey. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUBThe winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Challenging Roar by John Harvey. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The club received their highest number of entries for their second image competition of the season, with several new members entering the contest for the first time.

Five of the best images were judged by renowned photographer Sarah Kelman, who also provided feedback to candidates.

A spokesman said: "There were some fabulous images on display that made it hard for the judge to choose the best images on the night."

The winners were: 'Head on Hare' by Kevin Pigney (1st); 2nd 'Bumble Bee' by Bruce Liggitt (2nd); 3rd 'Around the Buoy' by Gary Mills (3rd); Highly Commended 'Cygnet' by Richard Whitmore (4th), and Commended 'Challenging Roar' by John Harvey (5th).

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Around the Buoy by Gary Mills. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUBThe winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Around the Buoy by Gary Mills. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The club meets on a Wednesday evening at Ely College from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you are interested in joining the club, please see our website: https://www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk/."

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Bumble Bee by Bruce Liggitt. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUBThe winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Bumble Bee by Bruce Liggitt. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Cygnet by Richard Whitmore. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUBThe winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Cygnet by Richard Whitmore. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Photographic Club showcase impressive work at record-breaking competition

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Parking machines stolen from Angel Drove car park in Ely

Parking machines at Angel Drove car park in Ely have been stolen. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITH

Ex-Manchester United football player Luke Chadwick to visit Isleham United Youth Football Club for fundraiser

Former Man Utd player Luke Chadwick (pictured) is visiting the Isleham United Youth Football Club in December. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists