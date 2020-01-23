Advanced search

Photographers put to the test in annual Ely Photographic Club competition

PUBLISHED: 12:26 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 23 January 2020

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Hare in Snowstorm by Kevin Pigney.

Archant

Photographers were put to the test in Ely Photographic Club's annual Ken Hitch competition this month.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Mountain Hare Hunkered Down by Kevin Pigney.

Judged by Jim Bennett, each member had to submit two colour images with a 'hot' theme and two monochrome images under a 'cold' theme, and the member with the highest aggregate score is the overall winner.

Kevin Pigney was the overall winner with 78 points, as Ryan Bailey finished runner-up with 75 points. Shirley Eastwood and Viv Houghton shared third spot with 73 points.

The competition, which was enjoyed by all involved, challenges members to take photographs that are perhaps outside their comfort zone and to think carefully about image titles.

Since it formed in 1974, Ely Photographic Club has 50 members and offers a varied programme including talks, workshops and presentations.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Stag In Early Morning Sunlight by Kevin Pigney.

The club meets on Wednesday evenings at Ely College from 7.30-9.30pm.

To find out more on how to become a member or for more information, visit the club's website at https://www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Bedtime Beverage by Shirley Eastwood.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Flame Of Early Morn by Richard Whitmore.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Fiery Kiss by Ryan Bailey.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Mute Swan At Welnet Winter Wonderland by Nick Bowman.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Under A Blanket Of Snow by Viv Houghton.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Hot Stuff by Nick Bowman.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: No Picnics Today by Shirley Eastwood.

Some of the entries in Ely Photographic Club's Ken Hitch competition this year: Killer Heels Lookin Hot by Kevin Pigney.

