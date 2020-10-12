Ely Photographic Club go virtual during covid

Just like every other club, Ely Photographic Club has had to adapt to survive during the current pandemic.

Members used to meet weekly at Ely College to listen to photographic presentations, participate in workshops to develop their skills, and in various competitions.

Nick Bowman said: “The club committee is proud of their speed of response in rising to the challenge of the national lockdown, and we only missed a couple of meetings.

“We embraced the Zoom video conferencing technology and trained all our members, so that we could hold online meetings.

“Whilst you cannot replace meeting your fellow members face to face, we have been able to entertain our members and keep them amused.

“In fact, we introduced a series of image critique evenings during the summer months that proved extremely popular with the membership.”

Last week the club held its first photographic competition via Zoom. The images were sent to an external judge beforehand for a brief review and on the night the judge provided a critique and score out of 20.

There were 74 entries in the competition, and the judge awarded six of the images 20/20:

• 1st Green Woodpecker by Nick Bowman

• 2nd Cherub and Flowers by Sharon Powell

• 3rd Chalkhill Blue Butterfly by Kevin Pigney

• Highly Commended Cow with the Crumpled Horn by Bruce Liggitt

• Highly Commended Busy Bee by Ryan Bailey

• Commended Snettisham at Dawn by Bruce Liggitt

The club has had several new members join the club, so if you are interested in joining go along as a guest.

Visit the club’s website for more details.