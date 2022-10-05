City’s photographic club exhibiting at the Babylon Gallery
- Credit: Glyn Pierson / Phil Lenney
Members of Ely Photographic Club are currently exhibiting their work at Babylon Gallery in a wide variety of subjects.
The annual exhibition of photographic prints has been on display at Ely riverside since September 27 and will continue to be there for visitors to see until Sunday (October 9).
Club members will be on hand throughout the exhibition to offer advice on any aspect of photography or for any questions individuals may have about the exhibition/prints.
A spokesperson for Ely Photographic Club said: “A wide range of photographic prints from landscapes, wildlife, sports, portraits, architecture, and many other genres are on show at the gallery.
“Some are even available to buy, either framed or unframed.”
The exhibition is completely free to attend.
Babylon Gallery is open from 12pm until 4pm from Tuesdays to Sundays.
For more information, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk.