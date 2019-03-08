Sixty stunning entries in Ely Photographic Club's first print competition of the season
PUBLISHED: 16:59 18 October 2019
Archant
Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season at Ely College on Wednesday October 16.
There were 60 entries including several from some of their new members following the printing and mounting training session they held a few weeks ago.
Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore was awarded first place in the colour section.
Nick Bowman's 'Wet and Wild Fox' came second and Bruce Liggitt's 'Soaring Gannet's was third.
First place in the monochrome section went to Kevin Pigney's 'The Three Bassets'.
Second was Nick Bowman's 'Just Jane Avro Lancaster' and Viv Houghton's 'Arum Leaves' came third.
The club meets from September through to May and anyone that would like to go along to one of their meetings with a view to joining the club is welcome as a guest for two or three weeks to see if they enjoy it.
For more information visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk