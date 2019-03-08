Advanced search

Gallery

Sixty stunning entries in Ely Photographic Club's first print competition of the season

PUBLISHED: 16:59 18 October 2019

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. The Three Bassetts by Kevin Pigney.

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. The Three Bassetts by Kevin Pigney.

Archant

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season at Ely College on Wednesday October 16.

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Wet and Wild Fox by Nick Bowman.Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Wet and Wild Fox by Nick Bowman.

There were 60 entries including several from some of their new members following the printing and mounting training session they held a few weeks ago.

Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore was awarded first place in the colour section.

Nick Bowman's 'Wet and Wild Fox' came second and Bruce Liggitt's 'Soaring Gannet's was third.

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore.Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore.

First place in the monochrome section went to Kevin Pigney's 'The Three Bassets'.

Second was Nick Bowman's 'Just Jane Avro Lancaster' and Viv Houghton's 'Arum Leaves' came third.

The club meets from September through to May and anyone that would like to go along to one of their meetings with a view to joining the club is welcome as a guest for two or three weeks to see if they enjoy it.

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Just Jane Gets a Soaking by Nick Bowman.Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Just Jane Gets a Soaking by Nick Bowman.

For more information visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Gannet by Bruce Liggitt.Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Gannet by Bruce Liggitt.

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Arum Leaves by Viv Houghton.Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. Arum Leaves by Viv Houghton.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sixty stunning entries in Ely Photographic Club’s first print competition of the season

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. The Three Bassetts by Kevin Pigney.

David v Goliath battle in the High Court as entrepreneur from the Fens takes on the might of Sainsbury’s in £5m breach of contract dispute

Businessman Bruce Smith�s Fenland based company is taking on Sainsbury�s in a �5m High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as �supermarket-gate�. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

REVIEW: Abominable is another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks

Abominable is another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Soham Town Rangers out to claim thousands of pounds in Buildbase renovation scheme, and they need your help

Soham Town Rangers have entered Buildbase’s ‘transfer deal’ competition where they aim to pocket £25,000 to help kickstart renovation plans for their Julius Martin Lane home. The competition is open to clubs competing in this season’s FA Trophy and FA Vase competitions. The final six clubs will be invited to pitch their plans at Wembley Stadium in December. Picture: SOHAM TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

All you need to know about The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser at The Maltings in Ely

Friends Elizabeth Robertson and Margaret Dooling have organised The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK. The event takes place at The Maltings on Saturday November 30 and will be opened by the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists