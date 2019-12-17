66 entries to Ely Photographic Club's third image competition of the season

Wind Swept Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore.

Ely Photographic Club had 66 entries in their third image competition of the season which was judged by David Steel.

Hind in the Bracken by John Harvey.

Wildlife photographer Richard Whitmore had a couple of great images that were judged first and third.

And Steven Wells, one of the club's new members, had a commended portrait image, so was pleased that the judge selected his image.

1st: Great Crested Grebe with Ruffe by Richard Whitmore

Great Crested Grebe with Ruffe by Richard Whitmore.

2nd: Hind in the Bracken by John Harvey

3rd: Wind swept Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore

Highly commended: Fallow Stag in the Mist by Kevin Pigney

The Happy Couple by Steve Wells

Commended: The Happy Couple by Steven Wells

The club meets on a Wednesday evenings at Ely College from 7.30-9.30pm.

Fallow Stag in the Mist by Kevin Pigney.

Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome to go along as a guest to one of their meetings. Visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk for more information.