Ely Photographic Club holds first image competition of the season

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 September 2019

Ely Photographic Club held their first image competition of the season on Wednesday with 62 entries.

There was a wide choice of images including landscape, natural history, architecture, travel, portrait and street photography.

Naomi Saul was the judge for the evening and the best six images were:

- 1st: Fenland Sunrise by Glynis Pierson

- 2nd: Kingfishers Passing Fish by Bruce Liggitt

- 3rd: Candle Light by Shirley Eastwood - Highly commended (HC): Timmi by Kevin Pigney, St Edmunds Church Southwold by Phil Lenney and Dusted Mining Bee by Ryan Bailey

The club meets on Wednesday evenings at Ely College from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you are interested in joining the club visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk

