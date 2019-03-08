Advanced search

Snap happy at annual Ely Photographic Club awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:22 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 23 May 2019

Budding photographers at Ely Photographic Club were commended at an annual awards ceremony. Pictured is Kevin Pigney vice chairman at Ely Photographic Club with his awards. Picture: HELENA MUELLER.

Budding photographers at Ely Photographic Club were commended at an annual awards ceremony.

Trophies were given to winners of competitions held throughout the year with experienced photographer Kevin Pigney scooping gongs in various categories.

The Ely Standard cup for the colour print league was presented to Kevin, with Viv Houghton coming second and Nick Bowman third.

In the members choice competition, the best PDI was won by Helena Mueller for 'Time for Reflection'; the best colour print by Phil Lenney for 'Ely Cathedral Reflections' and the best monochrome print by Richard Whitmore for 'Grebe Chick'.

It was the first competition for Mrs Mueller who had only joined the club in recent weeks.

- The monochrome print league was won by Kevin Pigney with Gary Mills coming second and Viv Houghton third.

- The Bedford cup for the PDI league was won by Kevin Pigney with Dan Starling second and Bruce Liggitt and Martin Smith in joint third.

- The Jeff Gardner cup for the best aggregate score was won by Kevin Pigney, with Viv Houghton second and Gary Mills third

- The chapman shield for best aggregate score was won by Viv Houghton.

- The jackson shield for the best PDI panel was won by Dave Hawkins.

- The Ken Hitch trophy was won by Kevin Pigney

- The Kippax cup for best scoring PDI in external competitions was won by Viv Houghton for "Snowfall"

- The Tradelink's best scoring print in external competitions was won by Kevin Pigney for 'Teds on the Case'.

The awards night took place on May 15.

For more information visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk

