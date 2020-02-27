Advanced search

Ely Photographic Club record impressive results in regional competition

PUBLISHED: 12:25 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 27 February 2020

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Great Crested Grebe with Ruff by Richard Whitmore.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Great Crested Grebe with Ruff by Richard Whitmore.

Archant

Ely Photographic Club earned an impressive result at the 38th St Ives Interprint competition at the weekend.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Sea Defences, Felixstowe by Martin Smith.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Sea Defences, Felixstowe by Martin Smith.

Twenty-nine clubs from the East Anglian region took part, with each club submitting eight prints before receiving scores in the evening.

Ely finished second with 127 points, behind winners Cambridge with 138 points.

Results were as follows:

Sea Defences, Felixstowe by Martin Smith - 11 points.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Ely Cathedral Reflection by Phil Lenney.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Ely Cathedral Reflection by Phil Lenney.

Great Crested Grebe with Ruff by Richard Whitmore - 20 points.

Ely Cathedral Reflection by Phil Lenney - 17 points.

Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney - 20 points.

Watching the World Go By by Bruce Liggitt - 8 points.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney.

Early Morning Harvest by Gary Mills - 17 points.

Sheltering by Viv Houghton - 14 points.

Northern Gannet Flypass by Nick Bowman - 20 points.

Ely Photographic Club meets every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Ely College from September to May.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Watching the World Go By by Bruce Liggitt.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Watching the World Go By by Bruce Liggitt.

For more information, visit https://www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk/.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Early Morning Harvest by Gary Mills.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Early Morning Harvest by Gary Mills.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Sheltering by Viv Houghton.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Sheltering by Viv Houghton.

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Northern Gannet Flypass by Nick Bowman.Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Northern Gannet Flypass by Nick Bowman.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Do not travel! Network Rail warns passengers to not travel to or from London amid East Coast Main Line upgrades

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London this weekend amid vital works to the East Coast Main Line. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Images

Ely Photographic Club record impressive results in regional competition

Photographers from Ely Photographic Club recorded an impressive second-placed finish at their latest competition. Picture: Great Crested Grebe with Ruff by Richard Whitmore.

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE
Drive 24