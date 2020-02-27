Ely Photographic Club record impressive results in regional competition

Ely Photographic Club earned an impressive result at the 38th St Ives Interprint competition at the weekend.

Twenty-nine clubs from the East Anglian region took part, with each club submitting eight prints before receiving scores in the evening.

Ely finished second with 127 points, behind winners Cambridge with 138 points.

Results were as follows:

Sea Defences, Felixstowe by Martin Smith - 11 points.

Great Crested Grebe with Ruff by Richard Whitmore - 20 points.

Ely Cathedral Reflection by Phil Lenney - 17 points.

Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney - 20 points.

Watching the World Go By by Bruce Liggitt - 8 points.

Early Morning Harvest by Gary Mills - 17 points.

Sheltering by Viv Houghton - 14 points.

Northern Gannet Flypass by Nick Bowman - 20 points.

Ely Photographic Club meets every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Ely College from September to May.

For more information, visit https://www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk/.

