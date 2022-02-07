Gallery

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Ely photographer celebrated her 50th birthday early with a visit to Africa Alive after receiving tickets as a present.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Having been sent the tickets from the team as "a way of saying thank you for the pictures that I got in the paper of a recent visit to Banham Zoo", Nicky Still said she and her son had a "fantastic day".

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

"We thoroughly enjoyed seeing the lovable animals and it was great doing my photography on their lovely animals, too," she added.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

"I don't just click and hope for the best... I wait for the right time when they pose - then that's the shot, showing their personality."

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

"Thank you so much to Banham Zoo for the lovely surprise tickets, they were very much appreciated," Nicky said.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely photographer Nicky Still's photos from her early 50th birthday visit to Africa Alive - Credit: NICKY STILL



