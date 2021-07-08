Gallery
Inspired by photographer dad, Nicky's stunning images bring Fens to life
Published: 3:13 PM July 8, 2021
- Credit: NICKY STILL
An Ely woman whose dad has been a photographer for 70 years has shared her own collection of stunning images taken across Cambridgeshire.
Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, says she always enjoys taking photos in and around Ely.
"I get so much satisfaction and enjoyment out of taking photos," she said.
"It's very rewarding and I'm making special memories."
Nicky added that her photos get "a lot of lovely comments" from people on social media as well as her friends and family.
"It makes me happy knowing it makes them happy too," she said.
"It's true what my dad says - every photo has a story to tell".
