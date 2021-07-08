News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Inspired by photographer dad, Nicky's stunning images bring Fens to life

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:13 PM July 8, 2021   
Ely photographer Nicky Still's shot of a goat peeping through the fence.

Ely photographer Nicky Still has shared her own collection of stunning images that were taken across Cambridgeshire. Goat peeping through the fence.

An Ely woman whose dad has been a photographer for 70 years has shared her own collection of stunning images taken across Cambridgeshire.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of the lake at Ely country park

The lake at Ely country park

Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, says she always enjoys taking photos in and around Ely.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of The Maltings.

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of The Maltings. - Credit: NICKY STILL

"I get so much satisfaction and enjoyment out of taking photos," she said. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of a swan on the river near The Maltings

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of a swan on the river near The Maltings - Credit: NICKY STILL

"It's very rewarding and I'm making special memories." 

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of Cherry Hill in Ely

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of Cherry Hill in Ely - Credit: NICKY STILL

Nicky added that her photos get "a lot of lovely comments" from people on social media as well as her friends and family. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of Littleport

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image of Littleport - Credit: NICKY STILL

"It makes me happy knowing it makes them happy too," she said. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image taken at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image taken at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve - Credit: NICKY STILL

"It's true what my dad says - every photo has a story to tell".

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image taken at St Ives

Ely photographer Nicky Still's image taken at St Ives - Credit: NICKY STILL

