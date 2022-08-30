Tim Megginson (centre) of Body Shape Fitness will aim to set a new world record in taking part in the highest altitude fitness class on Earth. Tim is pictured with long-serving clients Wes Hooper and Ryan Creak. - Credit: Tim Megginson

A personal trainer who is preparing to climb one of the world’s highest peaks is hoping he can “go against the odds” by breaking a world record.

Tim Megginson of Ely will travel to Nepal with eight others in an attempt to take part in the highest altitude fitness class on planet Earth.

“Someone from Nepal who I did a previous challenge with approached me to take on the challenge and I thought it would be good to go for it,” said Tim.

“I then made several social media posts trying to recruit people for the challenge; I got quite a lot of interest and have now built a team.”

Tim, who runs Body Shape Fitness in Ely, is aiming to run the fitness class on Mera Peak which stands at over 6,400 metres high compared to the current record of 5,714m.

As well as people from across the world, the fitness fanatic will also be joined by regular clients Wes Hooper and Ryan Creak who have stepped up to the test.

“The session includes push-ups, squat, plank, 30-second rest and repeat continuously for 30 minutes,” Tim said.

“We’ll do the fitness session at the top of the mountain range, then up to the summit afterwards and back down again.

“Training has been very tough, pushing myself; I’ve been doing extra training for people and had a good 12-week push.

Climbing mountain peaks is not new for Tim, who has reached Mount Everest Base Camp in 2016 and climbed Mt Kilimanjaro over four days.

Tim and the team will head to Nepal on September 28 to make their assent up Mera Peak, which they plan to take 10 days before finishing the trek on October 16.

And after having hip surgery, Tim, who is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably, believes this is his toughest challenge yet.

“This challenge is going to be the pinnacle, but I’m keen to make sure it happens,” Tim added.

“I’ve always wanted to go against the odds and prove myself with these climbing challenges.

“If you put your mind to it, you can do things.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3QUHNSN.