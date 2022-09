Ely has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured is the mayor of Ely, Cllr Richard Morgan. - Credit: Daniel Mason / PA

Councillors, museums, mayors and churches across Ely have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch spent her final days at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle.

Following the sad news, tributes were made to Her Majesty across the district, and they are still pouring in now.

Tributes from Ely

Ely Mayor – Cllr Richard Morgan

“The Queen was greatly loved by all her peoples. She was respected as a woman and as a monarch far beyond the many realms over which she reigned.

“The simple dignity of her life, her virtues, her sense of duty, her charm and happy nature – all these were aspects of her character which won the flint of admiration, now here, now there, from the innumerable eyes whose gaze falls upon the throne.

“Her conduct on the throne may well be a model and a guide to constitutional sovereigns throughout the world today and also in future generations.

“Let us pray for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, reunited with her husband, Prince Philip, for King Charles III, and for William, Prince of Wales.”

Chief fire officer – Chris Strickland

“The thoughts of everyone at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are with the Royal family at this incredibly sad time.

“Our flags will be flying at half-mast during the period of national mourning as a mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen, whose sense of duty, stoicism and devotion to serving her country and the Commonwealth has been a true inspiration.”

East Cambridgeshire District Council

“We are saddened to hear of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Kind and his family. As a mark of respect our flag at The Grange is flying half-mast.”

Dean of Ely – Revd Mark Bonney

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"For nearly all of us Her Majesty is the only monarch we have known, and this truly marks the end of an era.

"Her dedication and commitment to this country has been unwavering, and her Christian faith an inspiration.

“May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

South East Cambridgeshire MP – Lucy Frazer

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"She dedicated her life to public service and fulfilled her role with dignity and grace.

"She was an inspiration to many across the globe.

"My thoughts are with King Charles III and all the Royal Family.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“Everyone at Cambridgeshire Constabulary sends their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“Our thoughts are with the Queen’s relatives and everyone affected by today’s news.”

Ely Cathedral

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her dedication and commitment to this country has been unwavering, and her Christian faith an inspiration.

"May she rest in peace and glory."

North East Cambridgeshire MP – Steve Barclay

“A life of the most remarkable service and duty.

“On behalf of the constituents across North East Cambridgeshire, I know there will be the most profound sadness and sense of loss as we mourn an extraordinary monarch and send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”

Cambridgeshire mayor – Dr Nik Johnson

“I have been deeply saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty the Queen and join the nation in mourning her loss.

“My immediate thoughts are with her family and friends, and I join those across the country in remembering with the deep affection, the love and commitment she has shown all of us throughout her remarkable reign.”

Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire - Julie Spence

“Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is not alone in mourning the news of the death of HM The Queen – as this is a sadness we share with the whole country and indeed the Commonwealth.

"As the longest reigning monarch of modern times, she is the only sovereign most of the people of this country have ever known, and news of her death has touched and saddened us all.

"We realise our sadness can be as nothing to those of her family, in particular our new Sovereign His Royal Highness King Charles III and the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who have lost a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them."