News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Ely pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:31 PM November 14, 2021
Updated: 5:41 PM November 14, 2021
Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Hundreds thronged the centre of Ely today for Remembrance Sunday.  

The solemnity of the occasion was marked by a special service at the cathedral and a parade through the city for an act of remembrance in the market place. 

It was a fitting tribute by the city to remember and honour those who have -fallen in conflicts across the world, and especially the two World Wars of the 20th Century. 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

The Royal British Legion, City of Ely Military Band, standards and marching contingents took their place in the cathedral for a remembrance service.  

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

At 11am silence fell for two minutes to witness a spectacular poppy drop from the Octagon and prayers were offered for peace in a trouble world.  

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse



Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

A short while later, headed by the City of Ely Military Band, there was a traditional parade to the Market Place for the wreath laying service at the Ely War Memorial. 


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse


Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse



Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

It concluded with a further two minutes silence followed by a march past war memorial to take the salute from the Lord Lieutenant, Julie Spence.  

Most Read

  1. 1 At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.
  2. 2 Vicar to 'rebuke' villagers, the false tooth man and a pig killing contest
  3. 3 BMW fails to stop, crashes, driver flees
  1. 4 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives
  2. 5 Church pulls out of running Rose Fair
  3. 6 Rape probe detectives hunt for witnesses 
  4. 7 Minibus driver guilty of dangerous driving after three passengers killed
  5. 8 Extra precautions in place for Remembrance Sunday service
  6. 9 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
  7. 10 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
Cambs Live
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crash on A10 at Waterbeach

Cambs Live | Updated

Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Pitts

Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Deli @ 65 in Sutton, Cambridgeshire

Planning

Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon