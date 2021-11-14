Gallery
Ely pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday
- Credit: Mike Rouse
Hundreds thronged the centre of Ely today for Remembrance Sunday.
The solemnity of the occasion was marked by a special service at the cathedral and a parade through the city for an act of remembrance in the market place.
It was a fitting tribute by the city to remember and honour those who have -fallen in conflicts across the world, and especially the two World Wars of the 20th Century.
The Royal British Legion, City of Ely Military Band, standards and marching contingents took their place in the cathedral for a remembrance service.
At 11am silence fell for two minutes to witness a spectacular poppy drop from the Octagon and prayers were offered for peace in a trouble world.
A short while later, headed by the City of Ely Military Band, there was a traditional parade to the Market Place for the wreath laying service at the Ely War Memorial.
It concluded with a further two minutes silence followed by a march past war memorial to take the salute from the Lord Lieutenant, Julie Spence.
