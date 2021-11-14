Gallery

Hundreds thronged the centre of Ely today for Remembrance Sunday.

The solemnity of the occasion was marked by a special service at the cathedral and a parade through the city for an act of remembrance in the market place.

It was a fitting tribute by the city to remember and honour those who have -fallen in conflicts across the world, and especially the two World Wars of the 20th Century.

Remembrance Sunday, Ely - Credit: Mike Rouse

The Royal British Legion, City of Ely Military Band, standards and marching contingents took their place in the cathedral for a remembrance service.

At 11am silence fell for two minutes to witness a spectacular poppy drop from the Octagon and prayers were offered for peace in a trouble world.

A short while later, headed by the City of Ely Military Band, there was a traditional parade to the Market Place for the wreath laying service at the Ely War Memorial.





It concluded with a further two minutes silence followed by a march past war memorial to take the salute from the Lord Lieutenant, Julie Spence.