Charity committee members bring Christmas cheer on a snowy morning
Committee members from The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group spent a snowy Friday morning delivering Christmas cheer to their members.
Caroline Nicklinson, local lead volunteer, said the group has been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and individuals.
Many local shops, Iceland, Waitrose, The Eel Catchers Daughter and The Gourmet Brownie Company donated items for their hampers.
Along with several private donations, the wife of one member who died this year donated the ‘in memoriam’ donations to the local group.
It was agreed that he would have been fully supportive of the hampers, so the donation was used for the hampers.
Prior to March, the support group met monthly and held a weekly vocal exercise group.
Caroline added that “Parkinson’s can be a very isolating condition and the committee wanted to bring some festive cheer into the members lives”.
The committee have kept in contact with members throughout the pandemic via newsletters, letters, phone calls and quiz’s.
Anybody interested in learning more about the support group should contact Caroline Nicklinson on cnicklinson@gmail.com or 07718191482.