As part of Carers Week, Sainsburys invited the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group into the store to help promote and raise awareness of the disease and publicise their support group.

Members of the Support Group chatted with shoppers about Parkinson's disease, handed out information leaflets and spoke about their support group.

Caroline Nicklinson, who is a volunteer with the support group, said: "Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition. This means that it causes problems with the brain and gets worse over time.

"The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's in the UK is about 145,000. That's about 1 adult in every 350."

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group meet on the third Tuesday afternoon of the month, from 2.30-4.30pm at the Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing Function room on Lisle Lane in Ely.

For more information contact Caroline Nicklinson by calling 07718191482 or email cnicklinson@gmail.com