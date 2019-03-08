Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two best friends from Ely gearing up for 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains all in aid of MIND mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 15:24 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 25 April 2019

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry (pictured) are gearing up to take on a 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry (pictured) are gearing up to take on a 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Two East Cambridgeshire pals are gearing up to embark on a 117-mile hike in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity.

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry will leave their Ely homes on Thursday, June 13 and will begin their journey at the Welsh north coast.

The fundraising duo will trek along the English and Welsh border for more than 110 gruelling miles in aid of the MIND mental health charity.

The route stretches the entirety of Wales and crosses the border approximately 26 times.

The pair is aiming to complete the hike in 14 days, carrying everything on their backs and camping along the way.

They conquered Hadrian's Wall in 2017 to raise money for Breast Cancer Care after Bethany's mother was diagnosed and beat breast cancer.

Bethany said: “It's hard to tell if we're ambitious or completely and utterly foolish but we are back and going much, much bigger than Hadrian's Wall.

You may also want to watch:

“I work for homelessness charity Emmaus Cambridge and an important part of Emmaus is solidarity, meaning to help others that need it.

“Working here has highlighted the importance of solidarity and is part of what inspired me to fundraise for MIND, a wonderful charity that has helped countless people, including close friends and family of both of ours.”

Their upcoming trip is more than double the distance and will raise money for the charity which provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Alice and Bethany will be posting daily video blogs during their hike on their Facebook page @aliceandbethany.

Bethany added: “It is described as 'challenging' and comes with warnings not to be 'deceived into thinking it is an easy walk', which we are pretty sure is code for 'what are you thinking why have you committed to this', there are actual mountains.

“Anyhow, like last time, we will be hiking the entire length, carrying everything on our backs and camping along the way.

“The only difference being that it's more than double the distance… what could possibly go wrong!

“Be prepared for daily vlogs, where you will probably be able to pinpoint the day we both wonder why on earth we committed to this

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aliceandbethany

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Offensive graffiti symbol painted on Ely park early today quickly removed - but who did it?

Offensive graffiti in Ely: this was discovered by an early morning commuter at Cherry Hill, Ely, today. It was later removed but the culprit is at large. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

‘We remember him with a tear and a smile’: Bereaved mother is face of new EACH charity campaign seven years after her son’s death

Bereaved parent Claire Wright from Cambridgeshire is the face of a new campaign as a cardboard cut-out of her will encourage people to donate items to charity. Picture: EACH.

Lack of charging points for electric vehicles in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire one of the barriers for take-up says RAC

Thinking of buying an electric car? Then Fenland or East Cambridgeshire may not be the best place in the country to do so. Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Two best friends from Ely gearing up for 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains all in aid of MIND mental health charity

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry (pictured) are gearing up to take on a 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists