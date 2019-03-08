Two best friends from Ely gearing up for 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains all in aid of MIND mental health charity

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry (pictured) are gearing up to take on a 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity.

Two East Cambridgeshire pals are gearing up to embark on a 117-mile hike in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity.

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry will leave their Ely homes on Thursday, June 13 and will begin their journey at the Welsh north coast.

The fundraising duo will trek along the English and Welsh border for more than 110 gruelling miles in aid of the MIND mental health charity.

The route stretches the entirety of Wales and crosses the border approximately 26 times.

The pair is aiming to complete the hike in 14 days, carrying everything on their backs and camping along the way.

They conquered Hadrian's Wall in 2017 to raise money for Breast Cancer Care after Bethany's mother was diagnosed and beat breast cancer.

Bethany said: “It's hard to tell if we're ambitious or completely and utterly foolish but we are back and going much, much bigger than Hadrian's Wall.

“I work for homelessness charity Emmaus Cambridge and an important part of Emmaus is solidarity, meaning to help others that need it.

“Working here has highlighted the importance of solidarity and is part of what inspired me to fundraise for MIND, a wonderful charity that has helped countless people, including close friends and family of both of ours.”

Their upcoming trip is more than double the distance and will raise money for the charity which provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Alice and Bethany will be posting daily video blogs during their hike on their Facebook page @aliceandbethany.

Bethany added: “It is described as 'challenging' and comes with warnings not to be 'deceived into thinking it is an easy walk', which we are pretty sure is code for 'what are you thinking why have you committed to this', there are actual mountains.

“Anyhow, like last time, we will be hiking the entire length, carrying everything on our backs and camping along the way.

“The only difference being that it's more than double the distance… what could possibly go wrong!

“Be prepared for daily vlogs, where you will probably be able to pinpoint the day we both wonder why on earth we committed to this

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aliceandbethany