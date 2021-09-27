Organiser hails record-breaking pagan and alternative fayre
- Credit: Michael Rouse
Over 700 people turned out for Ely’s Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre at what was a record-breaking event.
More than 30 traders also attended the event at The Maltings on September 26, with visitors from London and the north of England also attending.
Visitors were treated to many items and stalls showing the likes of handmade jewellery, metal art and wax melts at the event.
Matthew Routledge, owner of Amber Ankh Events which organised the fayre, said: “This was our most successful event.
“I’m absolutely thrilled. It shows the pagan community is still thriving and we welcome people that are curious, too.
“The thing that lifts us is when we see people talking, laughing and engaging with each other.”
A yule fayre will take place on Saturday, December 4 at The Maltings between 10am-4.30pm, followed by live entertainment from 7pm.
For more information, email matthew@amber-ankh.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.
Most Read
- 1 Organiser hails record-breaking pagan and alternative fayre
- 2 Name announced for 680 home development
- 3 'Amazing return' as pumpkin fair attracts massive crowd
- 4 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
- 5 ‘Hats off to our amazing bus driver’ - Keli praised for her service
- 6 Secret Garden Party tickets sell out in hours of going on sale
- 7 Chatteris camel chaos, Wilburton wine and Ely impresario all have a story.
- 8 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers
- 9 Tories regain Soham seat in East Cambs by-election
- 10 Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel