Published: 12:22 PM September 27, 2021

From handmade jewellery to metal art, a record number of visitors turned out to Ely's Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Over 700 people turned out for Ely’s Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre at what was a record-breaking event.

More than 30 traders also attended the event at The Maltings on September 26, with visitors from London and the north of England also attending.

Visitors were treated to many items and stalls showing the likes of handmade jewellery, metal art and wax melts at the event.

Matthew Routledge, owner of Amber Ankh Events which organised the fayre, said: “This was our most successful event.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. It shows the pagan community is still thriving and we welcome people that are curious, too.

“The thing that lifts us is when we see people talking, laughing and engaging with each other.”

A yule fayre will take place on Saturday, December 4 at The Maltings between 10am-4.30pm, followed by live entertainment from 7pm.

For more information, email matthew@amber-ankh.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.