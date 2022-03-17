The team behind popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries is opening a shop in the city on Broad Street. - Credit: ELY ORIENTAL GROCERIES FACEBOOK

The team behind a popular oriental food stall on Ely market is opening a shop in the city.

Having become a firm favourite of market visitors, Ely Oriental Groceries now have permanent premises in Broad Street.

With the signs now up on the building, the shop is ready for its opening day on Saturday March 26.

The owners said: "Our shop will sell all the usual items we bring on the market as well as a massively extended range, including frozen items.

"Be ready for dumplings, ice creams, frozen mochis, frozen meat and veg, and entire aisles of all the sauces, cooking ingredients and snacks you love.

"And our prices are not changing from what we are charging on the market, and we are keeping prices for essentials such as rice as low as possible."

Before they make the move, however, the stall will be in its usual place at Ely Market this weekend.

"We'll keep you posted with updates in the coming days, but in the meantime do come and pop by on Sunday on Ely Markets for our last day there," they added.

"We may be back from time to time at the market but not on a regular basis, and we'll have plenty of signage on Sunday to make everyone aware that we are moving.

"Thank you so much to the team at Ely Markets that have been so helpful, to all the traders that we've got to know on the market and who have been so friendly with us.

"And of course to all our customers who have been so kind and patient with us over the past year! We hope to see you all at the shop from March 26."