Published: 3:08 PM May 13, 2021

In April of last year, I had the sad duty to inform you that we were not able to open our gardens as usual, with the hope that this year would be different.

Well, it is. I’m happy to say that the Ely Open Gardens for the NGS will take place on Sunday June 6 from midday to 6pm.

There are seven gardens open, ranging from a courtyard-style garden to the Bishop of Ely’s rather larger garden, complete with a large interesting feature at one side.

Details of the gardens can be found on our local website as well as on the NGS website.

Entry is by pre-booked ticket only, with tickets allocated in groups to half-hour timeslots.

Choose the garden that you wish to start at, and book there.

You don’t need to book each garden separately. Booking is available at the NGS website, details above.

Numbers to each garden will be limited, with different entry and exit points where possible and marked paths in the more restricted areas of the gardens.

The entry fee, which covers all seven gardens, is £8.00 per adult, with under 16s free.

There will be plants for sale at a couple of locations, and you will be able to pre-order an afternoon tea pack.

These include a selection of two finger sandwiches, a cupcake and mini cheese scone for £5.98-a-head.

Proceeds to Shine, an event for girls that takes place in Ely.

These will be available at 42 Cambridge Road. These may be booked by going to our local website, www.elyopengardens.com and clicking on the appropriate link.

We do hope that you will be able to join us this year. Together, let’s have a pleasant afternoon and raise some much needed funds for the charities supported by the NGS.

KEN ELLIS, Open Gardens Ely co-coordinator